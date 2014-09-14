BRIEF-Mobileye to generate, share, and utilize vision data for crowdsourced mapping with Nissan
* Says Mobileye to generate, share, and utilize vision data for crowdsourced mapping with Nissan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 Brewer SAB Miller has made a takeover approach to the family owners of Heineken, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.
The newswire reported that SAB's approach was rejected. It was made as part of a strategy to protect itself from a bid from rival Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bloomberg said.
SAB and Heinken both declined to comment on the matter. (Reporting By Sarah Young)
* Says Mobileye to generate, share, and utilize vision data for crowdsourced mapping with Nissan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net sales reached SEK 778 million (715), an increase of 8.8 pct on same period last year