BRUSSELS Aug 22 Heineken NV, the
Dutch brewer battling to buy the Asian maker of Tiger beer,
forecast flat earnings for the full year with emerging market
growth helping to make up for a first half hit by a weak western
Europe and higher input costs.
The world's third largest brewer also announced on Wednesday
that it had increased its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries
by 2.68 percent. Heineken is seeking to gain control
of APB, with indirect and direct stake previously giving it 42
percent of the company.
