NEW YORK Aug 30 Heineken NV is
launching two new beers -- Amstel Wheat and Tecate Michelada --
in the United States next month, as the Dutch brewer works to
improve its business in the key U.S. market.
The new beers arrive as the world's No. 3 beer maker, based
in the Netherlands, aims to rely less on Europe, where beer
drinking is expected to remain sluggish as the economy continues
to struggle.
In recent years, many beer drinkers have switched to wine
and spirits, as distilleries unleashed a flood of new products.
Beer makers have not been as innovative, and Heineken not as
innovative as other brewers, said Lesya Lysyj, Heineken USA's
chief marketing officer, in an interview.
"We've been an under-innovator in an under-innovated
category," Lysyj said. "Our business was not on a growth
trajectory over the last several years."
But Heineken was not alone.
Overall, brewers sold 205.8 million barrels of beer in the
United States in 2011, a decline of 1.5 percent, according to
Beer Marketer's Insights. That marked the third straight year of
declines, though sales in some other European markets, such as
Britain, have been even weaker, said Benj Steinman, editor of
the trade publication.
Yet Steinman said it looks like 2012 could be flat or
slightly up.
Amstel Wheat will be sold in bottles in the Northeast,
Chicago and Minneapolis, after a year-long test of the beer on
draught. It is the brand's first U.S. line extension in more
than a decade.
As for Tecate, a Mexican beer Heineken acquired through its
2010 purchase of Femsa's beer business, the new product will be
the first canned, ready-to-drink michelada sold in the United
States. A michelada is a beer cocktail popular in Mexico that
combines beer with lime, salt, spices and hot sauce.
The new product will be available throughout the western and
central regions of the United States.
After years of declining U.S. sales, Heineken is now seeing
sales grow, Lysyj said, helped by a greater focus on marketing
its flagship brand.
Heineken also has its hands full with a takeover battle in
Southeast Asia that for the last six weeks has pitted the
Netherlands-based brewer against Thai Beverage for
control of Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries.