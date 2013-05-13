BRUSSELS May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken
said on Monday it had signed a joint venture agreement to brew
and sell its beers in Myanmar, part of a deeper push into
faster-growing Asian markets.
The world's third-largest beer maker said in a statement its
venture was with privately owned Alliance Brewery Co Ltd (ABC),
majority-owned by local spirits entrepreneur Aung Moe Kyaw.
The venture, APB Alliance Brewery Co Ltd, will invest $60
million to build a brewery near Yangon, the largest city and
main commercial centre. It should be operational by the end of
2014.
Heineken, whose subsidiary Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd (APB)
will own a 57 percent stake of the venture, said its
announcement followed the European Union's decision last month
to lift sanctions, except on arms, against Myanmar.
Heineken last year took full control of APB to boost its
presence in rapidly expanding Asian markets, such as Vietnam.
APB had withdrawn from Myanmar in 1996.
Heineken follows a number of other western businesses into
Myanmar, including Carlsberg, Ford, Coca-Cola
and PepsiCo, as the country emerges from more
than a decade of isolation.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Rex Merrifield and
David Holmes)