Russia's Magnit hopes to return to positive same-store sales by Q2-end
MOSCOW, April 21 Russia's second-biggest food retailer, Magnit, said on Friday it hoped to return to positive like-for-like sales by the end of the second quarter.
ABUJA May 9 Heineken plans to invest 500 million euros ($687.82 million) in annual capital expenditure in Africa over the next few years to maintain its growth on the continent, a senior executive at the world's third largest brewer said on Friday.
The money will be used to upgrade production facilities and on training, said Siep Hiemstra, president for Africa and Middle East for Heineken. Africa accounts for one-fifth of Heineken's business and is growing fast, he said. ($1 = 0.7269 Euros) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Pravin Char)
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said on Friday it would close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives following four years of losses.