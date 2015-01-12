BRUSSELS Jan 12 Heineken is betting
on Ethiopia's rising incomes to fuel rapid expansion of the beer
market in Africa's second most populous country, where the group
is the first of the big international brewers to build a new
plant.
Ethiopia's average annual beer consumption of some 5 litres
per capita is about half the average level for sub-Saharan
Africa, excluding South Africa, offering scope for expansion
among the population.
Heineken's African and Middle East regional president Siep
Hiemstra said in an interview on Monday that Ethiopians were
used to fermented drinks and also grew barley, used in beer
making.
"It's a country, where as a brewer, you believe you should
be there ... One can expect that there will be rapid expansion
of the brewing industry," he said.
Ethiopia's economy is expanding at about 9 percent per year,
sturdy growth that led to its debut $1 billion Eurobond being
oversubscribed last month.
The world's major brewers have turned to emerging markets
such as Africa for growth because consumer spending in Europe is
sluggish and the United States offers only limited expansion
opportunities.
Heineken is the market leader in Europe, responsible for
half of group revenue and about a third of its operating profit
in the first half of 2014. But the company has significant
exposure to Africa, Latin America and Asia.
Heineken has bought numerous plants in Africa and built two,
one in Nigeria in 2000 and another in South Africa in 2008. It
has been gradually ramping up its new plant in Ethiopia since
July. The 110 million euro ($130 million) brewery, with a
capacity of 1.5 million hectolitres, is the largest in the
country and located near the capital Addis Ababa.
The new facility adds to the Bedele and Harar breweries,
each some 500 kilometres from Addis Ababa, that Heineken bought
from the state for a combined $163 million in 2011.
Hiemstra said the new brewery would initially focus on local
brands Hamar and Bedele, but could start producing the premium
Heineken brand next year.
Heineken is the number two player in Ethiopia, where its
competitors include Diageo, which acquired Meta Abo
Brewing in 2012 for $225 million and market leader BGI, a
long-standing player bought by French drinks company Castel in
1990.
($1 = 0.8466 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop. Editing by Jane Merriman)