BRUSSELS, Sept 19 Heineken, the
world's third largest brewer, said on Friday it had started the
search to find a successor for its chief financial office, whose
term expires in April 2015.
The Dutch company said in a statement that it was responding
to media speculation that Rene Hooft Graafland, who turns 59
next week, planned to retire when his present four-year term
ends on April 23.
"This process is on-going and no decisions have been made
regarding candidates or timing. Further announcements will be
made if and when appropriate," Heineken's statement said.
Hooft Graafland joined the brewer in 1981 and became chief
financial officer in 2005, the same year that Belgian
Jean-Francois van Boxmeer became CEO.
Since then, the brewer has expanded geographically, by
splitting up Scottish & Newcastle with Carlsberg in
2008, buying the beer business of Mexico's Femsa in
2010 and taking full control of Asia Pacific Breweries in 2012.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by William Hardy)