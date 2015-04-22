* Q1 consolidated revenue up like-for-like 2.0 pct
* Asia beer volume up 11 pct, Americas up 5.9 pct
* Africa slows to 0.9 pct growth, Europe down
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, April 22 Heineken NV, the
world's third largest brewer, reported stronger than expected
revenue growth in the first quarter on Wednesday, boosted by
sales of Mexican lagers and drinking over the New Year in
Vietnam.
Heineken said consolidated revenue in the Jan-March period
grew by 2.0 percent on a like-for-like basis to 4.34 billion
euros ($4.66 billion), above market expectations.
Volume and revenue growth in the first quarter was far
strongest in Asia, thanks to double-digit percentage expansion
in Vietnam and Cambodia, followed by the Americas, where
Heineken brews in Mexico and exports into the United States.
African and Middle East beer sales growth slowed to 0.9
percent from 10.3 percent a year earlier, partly due to low oil
prices hitting consumer confidence in Nigeria.
In Europe, weak Russia and a duty increase in Italy resulted
in lower sales in the region.
The brewer, which is aiming to improve its operating profit
margin by around 40 basis points per year, retained its previous
full-year outlook.
It has said it expects revenue to grow this year, but with
slower expansion of beer sales than in 2014, when the soccer
World Cup and emerging markets swelled the first half.
It also forecast in February that, all things being equal,
it could gain 130 million euros in operating profit this year
from the weaker euro.
Countering that, it expects a 25 basis point hit to its
operating margin this year following its divestment of its
Mexican packaging business.
Rival SABMiller, the world number two, said last
week that it had sold more lager in the January-March period as
demand rose in many emerging markets ahead of Easter holidays
and sales in China recovered after poor summer weather.
($1 = 0.9316 euros)
(Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)