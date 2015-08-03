* Sees revenue, volume growth picking up in H2
* Asian, central/eastern European margins expand sharply
* Shares hit three-month high
(Adds shares, analyst comment)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Aug 3 Heineken NV, the
world's third-largest brewer, announced better-than-expected
earnings for the first half on Monday, helped by robust growth
of its Tiger brand in Vietnam and rising beer sales in Mexico
and parts of Europe.
The Dutch brewer, whose Heineken lager is Europe's top
seller, increased profit on a like-for-like basis in all regions
except Africa, but also saw a squeeze on U.S. margins. It said
it expected faster sales growth in the second half of the year
but maintained its full-year forecast for revenue growth, which
will be slower than in 2014.
Heineken shares surged by as much as 4.5 percent to a
three-month high after the results and were among the strongest
performers in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European stocks.
"It's a positive mixed bag. Some margin pressure in Africa
and Americas, but central and eastern and western Europe good
against tough comparables," said Trevor Stirling, beverage
analyst at Bernstein Securities.
Stirling has an "outperform" rating on the stock, with
potential for further emerging markets gains relative to larger
rivals AB InBev and SABMiller, whose emerging
market progress, he said, was largely priced in.
Those rivals are also more exposed to China's slowing
economy than Heineken, which is focused more on Southeast Asia.
Asia-Pacific was again Heineken's fastest growing market in
the first half. It saw double-digit sales expansion in Vietnam,
the region's third-largest beer market, driven by demand for
Tiger beer, which Heineken has been promoting harder since
acquiring full control of Asia Pacific Breweries in 2013.
With breweries from Mongolia to New Zealand, Asia-Pacific
accounts for almost 20 percent of Heineken's operating profit.
Heineken also enjoyed solid sales in Mexico, but saw lower
margins in the United States - where it imports Heineken and
Mexican beers - due to higher marketing costs as it promoted
cider and other new products.
In Europe, the Dutch group sold less beer, a year on from
the soccer World Cup, but still persuaded its consumer to accept
price hikes or shift to more expensive beer.
Higher profits in countries like Spain and Poland, were
offset by lower earnings in Britain and Greece.
Africa was the group's weak spot, as a devaluation of the
Nigerian naira currency led to inflation of over 9 percent,
squeezing the brewer's margins. It also performed less well in
unstable Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt, where tourism
dropped off.
Overall, consolidated operating profit before one-off items
rose 3.4 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.55 billion euros
($1.70 billion), above the average of 1.53 billion euros in a
Reuters poll.
Heineken maintained its forecast of revenue growth, with
volumes rising at a slower pace than in 2014 and weighted more
to the second half. The company also targets annual improvements
in operating margin of 40 basis points.
($1 = 0.9110 euros)
