* Q3 revenue 5.10 bln euros vs Reuters poll avg 5.32 bln
* Volumes lower in west, east Europe, sharply up in
Asia-Pacific
* Still sees full-year margin expansion, slower H2
* Shares down 1.7 pct, weakest among peers
(Adds analyst comment, shares, details)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Oct 22 Heineken, the world's
third-largest beer maker, reported lower than expected sales in
the third quarter as Europeans drank less during a wet summer,
but kept its forecast of improved profitability this year.
The Dutch brewer, which makes Europe's best-selling Heineken
lager as well as Sol, Tiger and Strongbow cider, said beer sales
were barely changed in the July-Sept period with declines in
both eastern and western Europe, but increases elsewhere.
Heineken nevertheless repeated it expects its full-year
margin - or profitability - to expand by more than its 40 basis
point target after a strong first half, cost cuts and expected
solid sales in large markets in December.
Heineken shares were down 1.6 percent at 57.23 euros at 1056
GMT, making them the weakest performers in the STOXX European
food and beverage index.
Still, it has outperformed peers this year, rising 16.4
percent since the end of 2013, compared with 8.7 percent for top
brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev, 8.9 percent for No. 2
SABMiller and 12.4 percent for Carlsberg
"It's a small miss, primarily in central and eastern Europe
where there are relatively low margins," said Trevor Stirling,
analyst at Bernstein Securities, which does not hold shares in
the company and rates it "outperform".
"In Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, it was more in
line and they are high-growth, high-margin markets."
The world's top brewers are relying on emerging markets
such as Latin America, Asia and Africa for growth amid subdued
consumer spending in slowly recovering Europe and limited U.S.
expansion.
Still, even developing world consumers drink less when it
rains. Heineken said beer sales in Nigeria were stable due to a
prolonged wet season.
SABMiller last week reported lower volumes in the July-Sept
period due to a poor summer in China.
WORLD CUP BOOST
Heineken is the market leader in Europe, responsible for
half of group revenue and about a third of its operating profit
in the first half, although it has significant exposure to
Africa, Latin America and Asia.
It had said that volume growth and revenue per hectolitre
would be lower in the second half after a solid first six months
helped by the soccer World Cup, good weather and deep cost cuts.
In the third quarter, the brewer sold less in western Europe
during an exceptionally wet August, a normally key summer
drinking month. In eastern Europe, Russian laws on alcohol sales
and a weakening economy and competitor price pressure in Poland,
compounded the impact of poor weather.
Growth was greatest in the Asia-Pacific region, with
wide-spread expansion and strong volume increases of its Tiger
brand in Vietnam and Malaysia.
"We believe that Q3 has been heavily influenced by the
weather....(but) that doesn't change our fundamental view on the
second half," Chief Financial Officer Rene Hooft Graafland told
an investor conference call.
"Q4 and especially December is a key month for Mexico,
Nigeria, for the UK December is also a key month."
Third-quarter consolidated revenue rose 0.2 percent on a
like-for-like basis to 5.10 billion euros ($6.49 billion), below
the average 5.32 billion euro forecast in a Reuters poll of 10
analysts. Net profit was lower year-on-year.
Buying other brewers has been a clear avenue of growth,
although Heineken's controlling family last month rebuffed a
takeover approach from world number two SABMiller.
Hooft Graafland said that more market consolidation was
nevertheless likely and that the Dutch brewer intended to play
an active role.
(1 US dollar = 0.7857 euro)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek
and Susan Thomas)