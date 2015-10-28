BRUSSELS Oct 28 Heineken NV, the world's third-largest brewer, on Wednesday said revenues and beer volumes grew in the third quarter, driven by strong sales in the Americas and Europe.

The Dutch brewer, whose Heineken lager is Europe's top seller, said revenues grew 8 percent in the third quarter to 5.51 billion euros ($6.08 billion), ahead of a Reuters poll of 10 analysts which had produced an average forecast of 5.31 billion.

Heineken maintained its forecast of revenue growth, with volumes rising at a slower pace than in 2014 and weighted more to the second half.

The company also targets annual improvements in operating margin of 40 basis points, although said it would not achieve this in 2015 due to the disposal of its Mexican packaging business. ($1 = 0.9057 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop)