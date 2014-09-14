LONDON, Sept 14 Dutch brewer Heineken on Sunday said larger rival SABMiller approached it about a potential takeover, confirming a press report earlier in the day, but said its controlling shareholder intends to keep the company independent.

The maker of Heineken and Amstel beers said it consulted with its majority shareholder and concluded that SABMiller's proposal is "non-actionable".

"The Heineken family has informed SABMiller, Heineken and Heineken Holding of its intention to preserve the heritage and identity of Heineken as an independent company," it said in a statement. "The Heineken family and Heineken's management are confident that the company will continue to deliver growth and shareholder value."

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)