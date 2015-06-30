PARIS, June 30 France's Publicis has
won a contract to be the lead advertising agency designing the
campaigns of beer maker Heineken globally, the
companies said in a statement.
The value of the contract was not disclosed but a Heineken
spokesman said the beer group had allocated 12.7 percent of its
2014 sales of 21.2 billion euros ($23.63 billion) towards sales
and marketing efforts.
Independent outfit Wieden + Kennedy had previously been the
lead agency advising Heineken for the past five years on its
branding and advertising, with Publicis in a supporting role.
The contract comes at a tough time for Publicis when organic
sales growth has been lagging rivals and it is racing to
integrate the $3.7 billion acquisition of digital ad agency
Sapient.
It is also defending an unprecedented number of lucrative
media buying contracts in the coming six months, more than
competitors WPP and Omnicom, amid a shake-up of
the industry.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)