BRUSSELS Feb 12 Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, forecast higher beer sales in Africa, Asia and Latin America after problems in some emerging markets in 2013, but said that their weak currencies could eat into its revenues.

The maker of Heineken, Europe's top-selling lager, Sol, tequilla-flavoured Desperados and Strongbow cider reported 2013 net profit before one-offs of 1.585 billion euros ($2.17 billion), a mere 2.0 percent decline on a like-for-like basis.

That compared with the average expectation in a Reuters poll of 1.589 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7312 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)