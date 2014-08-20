BRUSSELS Aug 20 Heineken, the world's
third largest brewer, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected
first half operating profit, as it sped up cost savings and grew
volumes in all regions except for Central and Eastern Europe
Heineken, which makes Europe's best selling Heineken lager
as well as Sol, Tiger and Strongbow cider, said it expected the
growth to slow in the second half, but guided for a margin
expansion above its 40 basis points target in 2014.
Operating profit before one-offs rose 9.6 percent in the
first half to 1.454 billion euros ($1.93 billion), above the
1.367 billion expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
($1 = 0.7517 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Martin Santa)