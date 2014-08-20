* Three-year savings programme ahead of target
* Western Europe boosted by good weather, World Cup
* Sees 2014 margin expansion above 40 bps target
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Aug 20 Heineken NV, the
world's third-largest brewer, on Wednesday reported
better-than-expected operating profit in the first half, as it
sped up cost savings and grew volumes in all regions except for
Central and Eastern Europe.
Heineken, which makes Europe's best-selling Heineken lager
as well as Sol, Tiger and Strongbow cider, said it expected
growth to slow in the second half, but guided for a margin
expansion above its 40 basis points target in 2014.
Heineken had previously guided for its three-year savings
plan, TCM2, to hit its 625 million euro ($855 million) target
this year. On Wednesday, however, it said it had already
realised 637 million euros of savings at the end of the first
half.
The group said that it grew market share in Western Europe,
and that the soccer World Cup and good weather boosted sales in
the first half. Sales of the Heineken brand grew by double
digits in France and Spain.
The world's top brewers are relying on emerging markets such
as Latin America, Asia and Africa for growth amid subdued
consumer spending in slowly recovering Europe and limited U.S.
expansion.
The Central and Eastern Europe region was hit by bad weather
and floods during the first half, Heineken said. Volumes dropped
by low double digits in Russia because of weaker economic growth
and consumer confidence.
For the group as a whole, operating profit before one-offs
rose 9.6 percent in the first half to 1.454 billion euros ($1.93
billion), above the 1.367 billion expected in a Reuters poll of
seven analysts.
Heineken said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.36 euros
per share on September 2.
The world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev
said in July it experienced a sharp surge in sales in Brazil
during the World Cup with the month-long contest leading to
consumption of an extra 140 million litres or 2 million barrels.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Martin Santa)