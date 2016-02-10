BRUSSELS Feb 10 Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, on Wednesday increased its dividend by more than expected, forecasting higher revenues and profits in 2016.

The brewer of Europe's top lager Heineken, Tiger and Sol said it would propose a dividend of 1.30 euros per share, above the 1.10 it paid out last year and beyond the 1.26 expected in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts.

For the group as a whole, net profit before one-offs rose 16 percent to 2.048 billion euros ($2.31 billion) broadly in line with analyst expectations of 2.052 billion euros.($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Julia Fioretti)