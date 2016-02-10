BRUSSELS Feb 10 Heineken, the world's
third-largest brewer, on Wednesday increased its dividend by
more than expected, forecasting higher revenues and profits in
2016.
The brewer of Europe's top lager Heineken, Tiger and Sol
said it would propose a dividend of 1.30 euros per share, above
the 1.10 it paid out last year and beyond the 1.26 expected in a
Reuters poll of 14 analysts.
For the group as a whole, net profit before one-offs rose 16
percent to 2.048 billion euros ($2.31 billion) broadly in line
with analyst expectations of 2.052 billion euros.($1 = 0.8857
euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Julia Fioretti)