(Adds details on unit performance, outlook)
BRUSSELS Feb 10 Heineken, the world's
third-largest brewer, on Wednesday increased its dividend by
more than expected and forecast higher revenues and profits in
2016.
The brewer of Heineken, Europe's top lager, Tiger and Sol
said it would propose a dividend of 1.30 euros per share, above
the 1.10 it paid out last year and beyond the 1.26 expected in a
Reuters poll of 14 analysts.
Though the group warned that emerging markets could be
volatile in the new financial year, it guided for 2016 revenue
and profit growth, with margin expansion seen in line with its
medium term target of 40 basis points.
In 2015 the group grew revenues in all of its markets,
though operating profit fell in Africa and the Middle East
mainly because of fewer tourists visiting the region and
economic downturn in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of
Congo.
Operating profit grew fastest in the Americas, especially in
Mexico and Brazil where the group raised prices and sold more
premium beers.
For the group as a whole, 2015 net profit before one-offs
rose 16 percent to 2.048 billion euros ($2.31 billion) broadly
in line with analyst expectations of 2.052 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8857 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Julia Fioretti
and Muralikumar Anantharaman)