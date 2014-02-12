AMSTERDAM Feb 12 Heineken NV : * FY revenue grew 1.3 percent to 21.255 billion euros (Reuters poll consensus of 19.283 billion euros) * FY net profit (BEIA) 1.585 billion euros (Reuters poll consensus of 1.589 billion euros) * Improved second half performance with group operating profit (BEIA), on an organic basis up 1.5 pct * Says proposed total 2013 dividend of EUR0.89 per share, unchanged versus 2012 CEO statement * Says will continue to invest in and focus on the execution of our strategic priorities to drive future growth. * Sees a gradual recovery in the global economy to underpin improved trading conditions in several of its key markets * Expects volume growth in developing markets in Africa Middle East, Asia pacific and Latin America * Reported revenues to be adversely impacted by EMs currencies volatility and current spot rates * Plans a slight increase in marketing & selling (BEIA) spend as a percentage of revenue in 2014 * Volume performance improved in the second half of the year in western Europe and Africa Middle East * Says expects to realise its targeted TCM2 savings of 625 mln euros covering 2012-2014 during the year * Capex related to property, plant and equipment is forecasted to be approximately 1.5 billion euros * Forecasts average interest rate of around 4.1% (2013: 4.4%) reflecting lower average coupons * Says expects an organic decline in the total number of employees in 2014 * Says expects input cost prices to be stable to slightly lower in 2014 * Says organically, group beer volumewas 2.7 pct lower