BRUSSELS Oct 24 Heineken NV, the world's third-largest brewer, reported a stronger than expected increase in third-quarter revenue on Wednesday as it sold more beer in the Americas, eastern Europe and Africa and profited from price hikes.

Heineken, fresh from its battle to take full control of Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries (APB), said revenue rose 4 percent to 4.97 billion euros ($6.44 billion). The average forecast in a Reuters poll of nine analysts was 4.93 billion.

The company maintained its forecast that 2012 net profit would be similar to that of last year on a like-for-like basis, with subdued demand in Europe and growth elsewhere and higher packaging costs. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)