BRUSSELS Aug 7 Dutch brewer Heineken said it had no comment on an offer of Thai group Kindest Place for Fraser and Neave's stake in Asia Pacific Breweries .

Kindest Place Groups, a vehicle owned by the son-in-law of Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, made an unsolicited bid of S$55 a share for a 7.3 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries.

The Thai bid came after F&N agreed to sell its stake in Tiger Beer brewer APB to Heineken for S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion), or S$50 a share. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)