Russia's Magnit hopes to return to positive same-store sales by Q2-end
MOSCOW, April 21 Russia's second-biggest food retailer, Magnit, said on Friday it hoped to return to positive like-for-like sales by the end of the second quarter.
May 9 Heineken NV
* Heineken majority owned subsidiaries Nigerian Breweries Plc and Consolidated Breweries Plc to merge
* Subject to customary regulatory and other approvals, its majority owned subsidiaries Nigerian Breweries Plc and Consolidated Breweries Plc have confirmed their intent to merge
* To this end, a pre-merger notification has been filed with nigerian securities and exchange commission on behalf of both Nigerian Breweries Plc, Consolidated Breweries Plc
* Regulatory and other approvals are expected to take several months, and until these have been obtained both businesses will continue to operate as usual
* It is intended that Nigerian Breweries Plc as remaining legal entity will remain listed on nigerian stock exchange after completion of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said on Friday it would close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives following four years of losses.