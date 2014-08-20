Aug 20 Heineken NV :
* H1 group revenue +4.6% organically with revenue per
hectolitre up 1.5%
* H1 group beer volume +3.1%
* H1 group operating profit (BEIA) +13% organically
* H1 group operating margin up 130bps
* H1 net profit (BEIA) of euro 772 million, up 19%
organically; diluted EPS (BEIA) +14%
* Targeting year-on-year improvement in consolidated
operating profit (BEIA) margin of around 40bps in medium term;
expected to be above this target level in 2014
* Expects revenue per hectolitre growth in second half of
2014 to moderate versus first half of year primarily due to a
negative country mix effect
* Interim dividend of euro 0.36 per share of euro 1.60
nominal value
* H1 group revenue 10,196 million euro
