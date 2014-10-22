Oct 22 Heineken Nv :

* Group revenue +0.7 pct organically, with group revenue per hectolitre up 0.9 pct

* Group beer volume +0.1 pct organically

* Full year outlook unchanged; expect operating profit (BEIA) margin expansion in 2014 to be ahead of medium term target level of around 40 basis points per annum

* Reported net profit in quarter was 460 mln euro compared with 483 mln euro in Q3 of 2013