CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Emirates reduces flights on five U.S. routes as restrictions hit demand
* Trump's executive orders deterred some Middle East travellers
Oct 22 Heineken Nv :
* Group revenue +0.7 pct organically, with group revenue per hectolitre up 0.9 pct
* Group beer volume +0.1 pct organically
* Full year outlook unchanged; expect operating profit (BEIA) margin expansion in 2014 to be ahead of medium term target level of around 40 basis points per annum
* Reported net profit in quarter was 460 mln euro compared with 483 mln euro in Q3 of 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trump's executive orders deterred some Middle East travellers
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.