BRIEF-Lawton Development to pay no div for FY 2016
April 17 Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/S2c84q Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Dec 5 Heineken nv
* Heineken majority owned subsidiaries Nigerian Breweries PLC and Consolidated Breweries PLC receive shareholder approval for merger
* It is intended that Nigerian Breweries PLC as remaining legal entity will remain listed on Nigerian Stock Exchange after completion of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136)
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 1.5 million yuan to 2 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (8.0 million yuan)