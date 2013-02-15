* Berkshire, 3G on hook for $700 mln each
* JPMorgan, Wells Fargo provide $14.1 bln debt financing
Feb 15 If Warren Buffett and Brazilian
investment group 3G Capital back away from their proposed $23
billion acquisition of H.J. Heinz Co., they'll have to
pay up.
The reverse break-up fee - the amount that Buffett and 3G
will have to pay Heinz if they can't close the deal - totals
$1.4 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and 3G would each pay
50 percent of the fee, the documents said. The fee is roughly 5
percent of the deal value, which includes $5 billion in debt.
That's largely in line with historical averages.
J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co
committed to $14.1 billion in debt financing, according to the
filing.