BRIEF-New Equity Venture International decides to carry out rights issue
* RIGHTS ISSUE WORTH UP TO SEK 11.6 MILLION, AT PRICE OF SEK 60PER SHARE
Feb 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is cooperating with a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe into insider options trading in H.J. Heinz Co before the food company announced it was being acquired, Goldman said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the SEC filed suit against unknown traders using an account in Switzerland to buy options in Heinz before the company was purchased. The SEC suit does not explicitly name Goldman Sachs but refers to the account in Switzerland as the "GS Account."
* MEDIAWAN SA ISSUES 970,873 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF JUNE 6, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)