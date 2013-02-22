WRAPUP 3-Trump hails deals worth 'billions' with Vietnam
* Vietnam says defense and South China Sea were discussed (Adds Vietnam government on defense discussion in paragraphs 18 to 20)
Feb 22 * U.S. judge extends freeze of Swiss account linked to suspicious trades in H.J
Heinz Co. call options ahead of takeover--court hearing
* Vietnam says defense and South China Sea were discussed (Adds Vietnam government on defense discussion in paragraphs 18 to 20)
* Says it completes establishment of investment management JV in Xiamen city, on May 26