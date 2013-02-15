BRIEF-New Equity Venture International decides to carry out rights issue
* RIGHTS ISSUE WORTH UP TO SEK 11.6 MILLION, AT PRICE OF SEK 60PER SHARE
NEW YORK Feb 15 U.S. securities regulators on Friday sued unknown traders over suspected insider trading in H.J. Heinz Co call options ahead of the announced buyout of the company.
The lawsuit said the options generated more than $1.7 million in unrealized profit before the ketchup maker on Thursday agreed to a $23 billion buyout by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and private equity firm 3G Capital Partners.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also said it had won an emergency court order to freeze assets in a Zurich, Switzerland-based trading account used to reap the alleged trading profits.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
* RIGHTS ISSUE WORTH UP TO SEK 11.6 MILLION, AT PRICE OF SEK 60PER SHARE
* MEDIAWAN SA ISSUES 970,873 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF JUNE 6, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)