BRIEF-Alliant Energy completes "at-the-market" equity offering
* Alliant Energy completes "at-the-market" equity offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 H.J. Heinz Co reported lower quarterly net earnings on Thursday, hurt by one-time charges related to productivity improvements.
The ketchup maker said net earnings were $175.3 million, or 54 cents per share, for its fiscal fourth quarter ended April 29, down from $223.9 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding pre-tax charges of $113 million, or 27 cents per share, Heinz earned 81 cents per share.
Sales rose to $3.05 billion from $2.89 billion a year earlier.
* Alliant Energy completes "at-the-market" equity offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 9 Sterling sank in Asia on Friday after British elections seemed to have left no one party with a clear claim to power, sideswiping investors who had already weathered major risk events in the United States and Europe.