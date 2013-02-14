BRIEF-Golden Wheel Tiandi cancels all purchased notes pursuant to 9.50 pct senior notes due 2017
* Refers to issue of 9.50 pct senior notes due 2017 in principal amount of USD 100 million by Golden Wheel Tiandi
Feb 14 H.J. Heinz Co Chief Executive Bill Johnson said the ketchup company has not yet discussed management changes or cost cuts with 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway, the company's buyers.
Johnson said that keeping Heinz's headquarters in Pittsburgh was "non-negotiable" but he had not discussed job cuts. Johnson, who has run the company for 15 years, said he was too young to retire.
* Exchanged contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping Centre, Papatoetoe, Auckland, New Zealand