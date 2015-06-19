LONDON, June 19 (IFR) - HJ Heinz and Kraft Foods could be forced to rethink the currency composition of a jumbo bond financing as a combination of time pressure, rates and Greek volatility narrows its options.

The companies, which will be rebranded Kraft Heinz Foods Company once they complete a US$46bn merger in early July, conclude European investor meetings on Monday June 22 for a potential US$11bn bond financing.

However, plans to access a wide range of currencies from euros to sterling could be scuppered if the market backdrop - which has deteriorated over the last week as a result of the Greek deadlock - does not improve.

"Kraft Heinz will happen next week; the question mark is on the composition of the currency mix," said a source familiar with the deal.

"The dollar market is in great shape and they could do the whole lot there although if there is some stability, the company will want to have some debt in euros and sterling given that it is global. They will use flexibility to their advantage."

Cheese giant Kraft and ketchup maker Heinz have only weeks before they seal the merger.

While the US market looks to be restarting, after a US$5bn six-tranche benchmark for new pharma spin-off Baxalta attracted a book of around US$20bn this week, Europe only saw a 1.1bn dual-tranche investment grade corporate deal price.

According to the investor presentation, the companies are planning to refinance the majority of the existing Heinz secured high yield debt and replace Kraft's June 2015 maturities with new investment grade debt before the deal closes.

Kraft Heinz is expected to be rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody's/S&P.

Barclays and JP Morgan are global coordinators for the investor meetings. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are also involved in the European meetings, and Citigroup and Wells Fargo in the US part.

TRICKY EURO CROWD

Torrid European market conditions have stalled potential new supply from around 20 corporate borrowers in recent weeks, and issuers have either had to accept the chunky premiums required or choose to wait it out until the summer-end.

"There's a lot of planes circling the runway, but everyone is holding off because they don't want to be the ones paying a 30bp concession," one European DCM official said.

Only Gecina and Archer Daniels-Midlands have braved the euro market in the last two weeks, paying concessions of around 25bp and 30bp respectively.

"Someone needs to get it going again and maybe Kraft could be the one, especially as it's a bigger deal. If they do this well it could be the deal to kick-start the market," the DCM official said.

However, not all investors are sold on the prospect of new Kraft Heinz debt.

"They are replacing senior secured notes with unsecured notes on the back of a credit watch for possible downgrade, and an increase in overall debt levels. But no doubt the market will focus on the impressive underlying cash flow and less on the deal structure," one hedge fund manager said.

Meanwhile, investors hope that the build-up of cash in the coming months will get put to work.

"There are around 170bn of bonds, based on the Barclays European Corporate bond market index, that should mature this year," Andreas Michalitsianos, portfolio manager for JPM Sterling Corporate Bond Fund said.

However, supply has been historically high this year in the corporate market, and inflows from retail funds in particular have turned to outflows, investors say.

"It will take some stability in the markets for participants to want to put their cash to work given a fear of further volatility and the risk that retail outflows will accelerate. New issues will need to come with an attractive premium to secondary spreads," Michalitsianos added. (Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)