June 20 H.J. Heinz Co announced the departure of
11 executives on Thursday in a management shakeup less than two
weeks after its new owners, 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway
Inc, closed their $28 billion acquisition.
The world's largest ketchup maker revealed a new management
team of 11 executives, nine of whom are already with
Pittsburgh-based Heinz.
"This announcement demonstrates the power and potential of
meritocracy at work here at Heinz," said Bernardo Hees, who
recently became chief executive officer after leading Burger
King Worldwide Inc, another 3G investment.
Two of the new executives have ties to 3G, a private equity
firm co-founded by Brazilian financier Jorge Paulo Lemann.
One is Paulo Basilio, whose appointment as chief financial
officer was announced on June 7, when the deal closed. The other
is Eduardo Pelleissone, who joins as executive vice president of
operations from America Latina Logistica.
3G co-founder Alex Behring is also a co-founder and former
CEO of America Latina Logistica, a Brazilian logistics company.
H.J. Heinz said successors for vacant business unit
president roles will be named shortly.