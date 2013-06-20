June 20 H.J. Heinz Co announced the departure of
11 executives on Thursday in a management shakeup less than two
weeks after its new owners, 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway
Inc, closed their $28 billion acquisition.
The world's largest ketchup maker revealed a new management
team of 11 executives, nine of whom are already with
Pittsburgh-based Heinz.
"This announcement demonstrates the power and potential of
meritocracy at work here at Heinz," said Bernardo Hees, who
recently became chief executive officer after leading Burger
King Worldwide Inc, another 3G investment.
Two of the new executives have ties to 3G, a private equity
firm with Brazilian roots and a reputation for aggressive
cost-cutting.
One is Paulo Basilio, whose appointment as chief financial
officer was announced on June 7, when the deal closed. The other
is Eduardo Pelleissone, who joins as executive vice president of
operations from America Latina Logistica, a Brazilian logistics
company.
3G co-founder Alex Behring is also a co-founder and former
CEO of America Latina Logistica. Brazilian financier Jorge Paulo
Lemann, another 3G co-founder, helped put together the deals
that formed beer giant Anheuser Busch InBev.
Behring appeared at a Pittsburgh news conference in February
to discuss the Heinz deal, and reassure anxious local crowds
that the company would remain based there and would continue to
support local philanthropy. He said at the time it was too soon
to talk about cost cuts.
Earlier this month, Heinz said it would cut 45 jobs at a
factory in Britain that produced infant milks destined for
China, saying that such an arrangement was "not efficient or
sustainable in the long term".
As a result, the UK factory will focus on infant milks for
Europe and other products for the UK, it said.
A company spokesman declined to comment on whether there
would be any job cuts in the United States. The company said
successors for vacant business unit president roles will be
named shortly.