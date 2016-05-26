May 26 Heiwa Real Estate REIT Inc :

* Says the company will issue bonds for up to 100 billion yen during the period from May 28, 2016 to May 27, 2018

* Says each bonds worth more than 100 million yen

* Says proceeds will be used to acquire properties, repay loans and supply working capital

