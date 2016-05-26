BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
May 26 Heiwa Real Estate REIT :
* Says it signed contract with commitment line worth 2.5 billion yen with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
* Says it signed contract with commitment line worth 2 billion yen with The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd
* Says it signed contract with commitment line worth 1.5 billion yen with Mizuho Bank, Ltd
* Says three contracts with valid period from June 1, 2016 to May 31, 2017
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).