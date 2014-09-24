Sept 24 Sichuan Hejia Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise 4.85 billion yuan (790.60 million US dollar) via private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wLiRy3; bit.ly/1uGcDOd

(1 US dollar = 6.1346 Chinese yuan)