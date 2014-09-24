BRIEF-Egypt's Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries nine-month profit rises
April 23 Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries Co :
Sept 24 Sichuan Hejia Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise 4.85 billion yuan (790.60 million US dollar) via private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 25
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wLiRy3; bit.ly/1uGcDOd
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1346 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly net profit 1.7 million dinars versus 1.9 million dinars year ago