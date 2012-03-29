FRANKFURT, March 29 Helaba on
Wednesday said it will consider further deals after absorbing
parts of rival WestLB AG in a sign that Germany's
fragmented public-sector banks are gradually pushing ahead with
consolidation.
"Helaba will be ready," Helaba Chief Executive Hans-Dieter
Brenner said about the Frankfurt-based lender's willingness to
participate in consolidation, adding it first needs to complete
a deal to absorb parts of WestLB.
Helaba could form a nucleus that may eventually include
other assets controlled by Germany's savings banks, such as fund
manager Deka and Landesbank Berlin.
Helaba, Deka and Landesbank Berlin are controlled by the
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, an umbrella organisation of Germany's
savings banks representing 429 municipally owned savings banks
as well as the eight German public-sector wholesale banks,
dubbed landesbanks.
