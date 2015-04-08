BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
FRANKFURT, April 8 Herbert Hans Gruentker will succeed Hans-Dieter Brenner as chief executive of German landesbank Helaba three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Gruentker, who is currently head of Frankfurter Sparkasse, a savings bank controlled by Helaba, will take over on October 1, the sources said.
German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung was first to report that Gruentker will become Helaba's new CEO. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.