FRANKFURT Aug 27 German public-sector lender Helaba said it was confident of its strong capital base ahead of health checks of the banking sector by the European Central Bank and European Banking Authority in the coming weeks.

Helaba's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a measure of its capital strength, stood at 12.9 percent at the end of June, the Landesbank said in a statement on Wednesday, compared with an ECB benchmark of 8 percent.

"Helaba's capital ratios are significantly higher than the regulatory capital requirements," it said.

The lender's leverage ratio - the amount of capital a bank has to hold as a percentage of total assets - stood at 3.9 percent at the end of June, also above the future regulatory minimum of 3 percent, it added.

"Thus, Helaba is well prepared for the ECB/EBA stress test," it said.

The lender also unveiled a joint venture with the 25 largest savings banks in Germany and BNY Mellon as part of an effort to ramp up activity in the area of foreign trade finance. Helaba said it would open a representative office in Singapore this year as part of the plan.

Helaba posted pretax profit of 322 million euros ($425 million) in the first six months of the year, slightly below the 336 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

(1 US dollar = 0.7584 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)