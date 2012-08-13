(Recasts throughout; adds details, reaction)
Aug 13 Helen Gurley Brown, the legendary editor
of Cosmopolitan magazine who helped usher in the 1960s sexual
revolution, died on Monday at age 90.
She died at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University
Medical Center after a brief stay, according to a statement
issued by Hearst Corp.
Gurley Brown was editor from 1965 to 1996 at Cosmopolitan, a
magazine aimed at young single women, which under her hand
became renowned for its provocatively posed models, frank
articles and racy headlines extolling the virtues of sex.
With Gurley Brown as editor, Cosmopolitan was "the sexiest
woman's magazines there was," she said in a 2004 interview with
Mediabistro.
Gurley Brown was at the forefront of changing sexual mores
in the United States and the modern women's liberation movement
when she wrote "Sex and the Single Girl," published in 1962. The
cheerful book about single life encouraged women to be
independent and to have sex freely, whether or not they were
married.
In the same Mediabistro interview, she said when she wrote
"Sex and the Single Girl" that "nobody was talking about female
sexuality."
"You were just supposed to go through with it, rearrange the
spice rack in your head and think about what you were going to
do tomorrow while you're having sex," she said.
Frank Bennack Jr, chief executive of the Hearst Corp, wrote
in a memo to staff: "Helen was one of the world's most
recognized magazine editors and book authors, and a true pioneer
for women in journalism -- and beyond."
Privately held Hearst is the parent company of Cosmopolitan.
"We're very sad to report that legendary Cosmo editor Helen
Gurley Brown passed away. She revolutionized the mag & empowered
women worldwide," Cosmopolitan said on Twitter.
Gurley Brown still kept a pink corner office in the Hearst
Tower in Manhattan, according to a recent article in The New
York Times.
She was married to David Brown, producer of such Hollywood
hits as "Sting", "Cocoon" and "Driving Miss Daisy." He died in
2010.
Gurley Brown also wrote "Sex and the Office," "Having It
All," and "The Late Show: A Semiwild but Practical Survival Plan
for Women over 50."
She told Vanity Fair in 2007 that she considered her
greatest achievement to be "editing Cosmopolitan successfully so
Hearst didn't have to close it down in 1965, when it was losing
tons of money."
She was born in Arkansas in 1922. Her father died in an
elevator accident when she was ten, and the family moved to Los
Angeles. She worked in advertising before taking over as editor
of Cosmopolitan in 1965.
Marlo Thomas, who played the lead character in the 1960s
iconic sitcom "That Girl," said on Twitter: "RIP Helen Gurley
Brown - what a trailblazer!"
A statement from New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said
the city has "lost a pioneer who reshaped not only the entire
media industry, but the nation's culture.
"She was a role model for the millions of women whose
private thoughts, wonders and dreams she addressed so
brilliantly in print," he said. "She was a quintessential New
Yorker: never afraid to speak her mind and always full of
advice. She pushed boundaries and often broke them, clearing the
way for younger women to follow in her path."
"Sex and the City" author Candace Bushnell tweeted: "This
really is the end of an era."
Earlier this year, she gave $30 million to Columbia
University's journalism school and Stanford University's school
of engineering to found an institute for media innovation in his
memory.
"The David and Helen Gurley Brown Institute for Media
Innovation is the final achievement of her remarkable life,"
said Nicholas Lemann, dean of Columbia's journalism school. "We
are grieving, but we console ourselves with the knowledge that
Helen's legacy will live on forever here, through the
Institute."
