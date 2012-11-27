BNP Paribas fined 10 mln euros over weaknesses in anti-money laundering controls
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.
LONDON Nov 27 Helical Bar PLC : * Acquisition * Helical Bar and Crosstree purchase landmark 'silicon roundabout' asset in
£60.75M transaction
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to join a consortium offering to buy L'Oreal's The Body Shop for more than 800 million euros ($900 million), sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.