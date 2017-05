CAIRO Feb 25 Egypt's Heliopolis Housing said on Thursday its board of directors had proposed a dividend of 1.35 Egyptian pounds ($0.1724) per share for profits made in the first half of the 2015-16 financial year.

In a statement to the Cairo stock exchange, the company said the decision was subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Susan Fenton)