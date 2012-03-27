India-focused private equity firm Helix Investments would be making 2.5x returns (on the upper end of the price band) from its part-exit from four-and-a-half-year-old investment in MT Educare, a Mumbai-based K-12 tutoring and test preparation firm. MT Educare is looking to raise up to Rs 35 crore through fresh issue of shares besides an offer for sale by Helix in its maiden public float.

The issue has been priced at Rs 74-80 a share.

Helix currently owns 28.6 per cent stake in MT Educare, which it had acquired by investing Rs 32.8 crore in 2007. The investment was initially made through compulsorily convertible preference shares, which were converted in March 2009. Of the current 10.07 million shares, Helix is looking to sell up to 8 million in the IPO or around 80 per cent of its holding in the company.

Other portfolio companies of Helix include power electronics player Hi-Rel Electronics, calorie-counted meal delivery service Calorie Care, medical transcription outsourcing provider OSi and e-learning solutions firm LearningMate. Helix, which eyes deals between $5 million and $15 million, is a $100 million fund sponsored by Culbro LLC (the private equity investment vehicle of the Cullman family of New York) and Bloomingdale Properties.

MT Educare IPO opens for subscription on March 27 and closes on March 29. Enam Securities is the book running lead manager to the issue.

From the issue, MT Educare plans to use Rs 20 crore for acquisition of land and construction of its pre-university college campus in Mangalore, Karnataka. Another Rs 5 crore is expected to be used for opening new coaching centres in 20 locations.

MT Educare operates across Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat, through 188 coaching centres in 110 locations. Out of these, some are operated on a franchisee basis. The company offers coaching for classes IX-XII, engineering and medical entrance tests, CA CPT, CS, CWA and for professional CA (IPCC & Final) exams. MT Educare has also diversified into pre-school and day care services through Global Champs. It is headed by chairman and managing director Mahesh R. Shetty, who is the biggest shareholder in the firm with 48.21 per cent stake.

For the year ended March 31, 2011, MT Educare's total income stood at Rs 107.6 crore with net profit of around Rs 8 crore. At the upper end of the price band, the company is eyeing a valuation of Rs 315 crore or a little over 39x its one-year-old earnings.

