DUESSELDORF Dec 17 Hella, a German
manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, is looking for
acquisition targets and has its eyes on companies with sales of
100 million euros ($108.45 million), the company's chief
executive said.
"We are looking for purchases in the areas of electronics
and special applications," Hella CEO Rolf Breidenbach said in an
interview.
"We have our eyes on companies with sales of about 100
million euros. The companies could however be larger too," he
said.
Hella, which is best known for making high-powered headlamps
for cars and is listed on the German index of mid-caps,
has signs that demand in China has increased in the fall.
"After subdued development during the summer months, demand
in China has once again recovered," Breidenbach said, citing the
months of October and November.
($1 = 0.9221 euros)
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen. Writing by Andreas Cremer.;
Editing by Kirsti Knolle)