FRANKFURT Jan 8 Nordex's finance
chief Bernhard Schaeferbarthold has been appointed as CFO of
German auto headlights and electronics maker Hella,
Hella said in a statement on Friday.
Schaeferbarthold will succeed Wolfgang Ollig, who Hella says
is leaving the group "at his own request on July 1, in order to
face up new challenges".
Nordex late Thursday said Schaeferbarthold would leave the
wind turbine maker for family reasons at the end of 2016, not
giving any details about his replacement.
