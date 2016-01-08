FRANKFURT Jan 8 Nordex's finance chief Bernhard Schaeferbarthold has been appointed as CFO of German auto headlights and electronics maker Hella, Hella said in a statement on Friday.

Schaeferbarthold will succeed Wolfgang Ollig, who Hella says is leaving the group "at his own request on July 1, in order to face up new challenges".

Nordex late Thursday said Schaeferbarthold would leave the wind turbine maker for family reasons at the end of 2016, not giving any details about his replacement. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edward Taylor)