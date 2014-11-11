BRIEF-American National Insurance q1 earnings per share $1.48
* American national insurance co says Q1 property and casualty results were negatively impacted by increased catastrophe losses
FRANKFURT Nov 11 Shares in Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, started trading at 27.50 euros ($34 dollars) in their stock market debut in Frankfurt on Tuesday.
Family-owned Hella, which is best known for making high-powered headlamps for cars, priced its shares at 26.50 euros, after offering them in an indicative price range of 25 to 28 euros.
An additional 5.75 million shares, which were being offered to investors during last week's bookbuilding, came from the holdings of the owning family.
The listing comes after Hella placed 11.1 million new shares with institutional investors at 25 euros apiece ahead of the actual flotation.
Bankhaus Lampe and Citigroup organised the flotation. (1 US dollar = 0.8065 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
CHICAGO, April 24 CME Group Inc said on Monday it plans to adjust its hard red winter wheat futures contracts, after some U.S. farmers said they had lost faith in the market because it was not converging with local cash prices.