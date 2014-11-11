* Shares rise 3.8 percent above offer price of 26.50 euros
FRANKFURT, Nov 11 Shares in Hella, a
German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, rose on
their stock market debut on Tuesday, benefiting from a return of
investor confidence after the cancellation of numerous
flotations in recent weeks.
Family-owned Hella, best known for making high-powered
headlamps for cars, saw its share price increase 3.8 percent
above the offer price to 27.50 euros ($34) in early trading.
Despite a surge in IPO activity in Europe this year, sliding
equity markets cooled investor enthusiasm in recent weeks.
In Germany, online classifieds group Scout24 and cable group
Tele Columbus postponed planned listings and people familiar
with the transactions pointed to a spike in market volatility
, which is regarded as poison to IPO
markets.
Hella's managing partner Juergen Behrend tied its successful
listing to choosing a strategy aimed at insulating the listing
from short term fluctuations in stock markets.
Hella had first placed 11.1 million new shares with
institutional investors at 25 euros apiece ahead of the actual
flotation.
The group then offered an additional 5.75 million shares
from the holdings of the owning family in a bookbuilding at a 25
to 28 euros range.
"We are sure that we would not be here (at the stock
exchange) today if we had chosen a different listing strategy,"
Behrend said.
Some equity capital markets bankers have, however, said that
Hella missed out on a lot of cash by using this two-step
structure.
Hella, whose family owners have vowed to keep a shareholding
of at least 60 percent until 2024, is planning to use the IPO
proceeds to fund international expansion and innovation.
Behrend said that Hella was not planning to use its shares
as a currency in any potential merger.
"We are not planning any large-scale acquisitions," he said,
adding that the group will continue to focusing on organic
growth as well as bolt-on acquisitions.
Hella, which employs 31,000 staff, generated earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 650 million
euros in its 2013-14 financial year on sales of 5.34 billion
euros.
Bankhaus Lampe and Citigroup organised the flotation.
