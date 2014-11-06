FRANKFURT Nov 6 Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, priced its initial public offering at 26.50 euros per share, raising 133 million euros ($164.6 million) for the selling family shareholders, the company said on Thursday.

Hella had announced a 25 to 28 euros price range. The stock is scheduled to start trading on Tuesday, November 11.

The share sale comes after Hella placed 11.1 million new shares with institutional investors at 25 euros apiece on Friday, raising 278 million euros for the company.

An additional 5.75 million shares, which are being offered to investors during this week's bookbuilding, come from the holdings of the owning family.

"The selling family shareholders will therefore generate gross proceeds of about 132.5 million euros," the company said.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the company's listing would price between 26 and 27 euros per share.

Hella, which employs 31,000 staff and is known for making high-powered headlamps on rally cars, generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 650 million euros in its 2013-14 financial year, on sales of 5.34 billion euros.

Bankhaus Lampe and Citigroup are organising the flotation. (1 US dollar = 0.8080 euro) (Reporting Thomas Atkins; Editing by Jonathan Gould)