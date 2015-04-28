FRANKFURT, April 28 Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, said its finance chief Wolfgang Ollig had asked that his contract not be renewed when it runs out in mid-2016.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that Ollig had agreed to continue his duties as CFO until a successor for him had been picked.

It did not provide any details on why Ollig was leaving.

Shares in Hella dropped nearly 4 percent on the news. By 1050 GMT, the stock was down 2.4 percent at 43.705 euros.

Ollig joined Hella, best known for making high-powered headlamps for cars, from McKinsey in 2004 and last year oversaw the firm's stock market flotation.

Since the listing in November, Hella's stock has increased almost 60 percent in value. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)